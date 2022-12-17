Nigeria declares Christmas, Boxing Day public holidays

The Nigerian government has designated the 26th and 27th of December, 2022, as national holidays in honour of Christmas and Boxing Day.

According to NewsXtra, most Christians observe Christmas, the day they remember Jesus’ birth, on December 25; this year, however, Christmas Day is on a Sunday.

New Year’s Day, January 2, 2023, has also been designated as such by the federal government.

The statement was released on Friday, December 16, 2022, by Shuaib Belgore, the permanent secretary for the Ministry of the Interior under Minister Rauf Aregbesola.

The Minister called on Christians and all Nigerians to use this holiday season to pray for the end of the violence and instability that has plagued their country.

Aregbesola urged Christians to follow Christ’s example of faith, hope, and love.

“We must imbibe the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that His birth signifies. This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth.”

“Peace and security are two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity. We urge Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to pray for the total eradication of insecurity bedevilling our dear nation.”