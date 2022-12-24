Nigeria police detain fake doctor who stitched patient’s womb, urinary tract.

The police in Ondo have detained an individual named Olalekan Rabiu after he allegedly posed as the chief medical director (CMD) of Iremide Private Hospital, Orita Ojo, Odigbo LGA of Ondo State.

Oyediran Oyeyemi, the state commissioner of police, said in a press conference on Friday that the suspect was arrested on December 20 by a special intervention squad after a report of unprofessionalism was filed against him.

Oyeyemi claimed the suspect performed a caesarian on a pregnant woman who bled profusely during the procedure and had to be transferred to another facility.

The self-proclaimed doctor was found to have “stitched the womb and the urinary tract together,” Oyeyemi said.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect is not a medical doctor but attended the School of Health Technology, Ijebu-Ode, where he studied as a community health extension worker.

“And he has been deceiving the people that he is a medical doctor.”

The 31-year-old suspect confessed to reporters that he had worked as a community health extension worker for the past seven years.

“I am not a doctor, but I studied as a community health extension worker at Ijebu Ode School of Health,” he said.

“I am a little bit talented in the line, but there is no helper. I would have gone back to school, but I am planning to go back to school now.”

As Rabiu put it, he began doing surgical procedures in 2015.

He performed a caesarean section and reported it went well, but the patient returned 27 days later with complaints of bleeding.

“When she came back after ten days for a checkup, I discovered that she did not take any drugs, and that is not hygienic at all,” he said.

“After 27 days of operation, she returned again complaining of vaginal bleeding. I immediately referred her to the trauma centre in Ondo Town to save her life.

“I want people to help me as I have a nine-month-old pregnant wife at home now. I promise that I will not do it again.”