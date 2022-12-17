Nigerian Air Force promotes 31 AVMs, 26 Air Cdre

57 Senior officers, including 31 Air Commodores and 25 Group Captains, have been promoted to higher positions in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) after receiving approval from the Air Force Council (AFC).

In a statement released on Friday in Abuja, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, named the senior officers who had been promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) as follows: Air Cdres Esen Efanga, Michael Ekwueme, John Laoye, Bgmibgmitawuza Solomon, Hassan Alhaji, Idi Sani, Patrick Obeya, Ahmed Dari, Gabriel Kehinde, Ebimbowei Yinkere, Anthony Ekpe, Patrick Phillips, Bukkan Sani, and Ndubuisi Okoro.

Others include Simon Peter, Olasunkanmi Abidoye, Lawal Danzangi, Abdullahi Bello, Boniface Ifeobu, Anthony Martins, Dominic Danat, Samuel Chinda, Mohammed Yusuf, Mohammed Aliyu, Alfred Shogbanmu, and Paul Irumheson.

The AFC also gave the final go-ahead for the promotions of six senior officers, including five Air Cdres to the rank of AVM and a Gp Capt to the position of Air Cidre.

Aderemi Alli-Balogun was terminally elevated to Air Commodore, joining Dauda Prayero, Christopher Egwoba, Sunny Ohemu, Akugbe Iyamu, and Joseph Malgwi as the other five Air Cdres who received this honour.

Nasiru Saidu, Idowu Adewunmi, Abdul-karimu Audu, Abdullahi Dogo, David Bello, Magnus Abanum, Friday Bassey, Babatunde Oguntunde, Chukwuma Ohanele, Loveday Wariboko, Okechukwu Okpara, Daniel Njoku, and David Babalola were all elevated to the level of Air Cdre from the position of Group Captain.

In addition to these men, we have Umar Idris, Semiu Bakare, Usman Umar, Gabriel Oyekale, Sunday Bello, Mathew Bulus, Jilantikiri Ijudigal, Isaac Adelakun, Musa Aileru, Haliru Badamasi, Apeh Joseph, and Yelwa Mohammed.

In a message to the newly promoted senior officers, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, on behalf of the entire NAF family, expressed his sincere congratulations and urged them to view their promotion as an additional responsibility that requires strategic level critical thinking and analysis in proposing lasting solutions to curb the current security challenges facing the country.

Air Marshal Amao congratulated those receiving terminal promotions and wished them well in their future endeavours. He urged them to prove themselves worthy of their promotions by serving as model representatives of the NAF who are always prepared to do their part to promote the Service.

The CAS held a brief but colourful ceremony at NAF Headquarters earlier today to decorate the officers who were terminally promoted. Other officers will be adorned with their new ranks later; the date will be revealed soon.