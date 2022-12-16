Nigerian Army promotes 122 brigadier generals, colonels

The Nigerian Army Council has promoted 122 senior officers from the ranks of brigadier general to major general and the positions of colonel to brigadier general.

This includes 70 Colonels and 52 Brigadier Generals.

They were promoted because of their valuable contributions to the country, according to a statement released on Friday by Army Public Relations Director Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

“Amongst those promoted to the rank of Major General are Brigadier Generals AA Ayanuga of the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, EH Akpan of Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai, NM Jega of the Defence Headquarters, JO Ugwuoke of the Department of Army Logistics, PAO Okoye of the Department of Army Operations, EF Oyinlola of the Department of Special Services and Programmes, AA Adekeye of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, AE Edet of Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, AB Mohammed of Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team, and MT Usman of the Headquarters Guards Brigade.

“Other beneficiaries include Brigadier Generals IM Abdullahi of Headquarters 35 Brigade, AO Agboola of the Department of Army Training, EE Emekah of Nigerian Defence Academy, HE Nzan of Department of Army Standards and Evaluation, LA Lebo of the Department of Army Training, UT Otaru of Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport and AU Obiwulu of 1 Base Workshop, amongst others.

“Some of the colonels elevated to the rank of Brigadier General are, Colonels AO Ajagbe, JO Ogbobe, MG Hammawa, SS Bello, SOG Aremu, NG Mohammed, OI Odigie, CA Osuagwu, MO Eteng and ED Idima amongst others,” he added.

Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff, extended his congratulations to the awardees and urged them to continue their dedicated, selfless, and loyal service to the country so that they could live up to the faith and confidence that had been placed in them.