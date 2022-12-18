Nigerian defence chief warns retired generals against betrayal

General Lucky Irabor, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, has urged retired generals to refrain from speaking ill of the military that gave them so much for 35 years or more of their lives, stating that doing so would be a betrayal.

Former MNJTF Force Commanders, GOCs, Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and other retired high-ranking officers of the Nigerian Army (24 Major Generals, 38 Brigadier Generals), to whom General Irabor gave his advice on Saturday night at a regimental dinner night organised by Army headquarters.

The CDS emphasised the need to become positive role models for current and former service members. “If there are challenges, you are in a better position to appreciate them and know how to help to propagate and sell the army in good light. It will be to the benefit of the service, to the nation and us still serving.

“To pass cynical comments or uncomplimentary comment’s about this job that we have done and still doing is like a friend betraying a friend to other people. They (people) will like it and appreciate you for betraying your army. But afterwards, they will know you are not to be trusted. They will never trust you again.

“You can’t be here for 35 years, and tomorrow morning you are talking bad about the army. It means you are talking badly about yourself. Generals, I know, wouldn’t do that. But then they say, we can’t talk about others who have not risen to this rank. Though this event is held at Army headquarters for the generals, this message is not only for the generals; it is for all parameters of the Nigerian army.

‘I am aware such regimental dinners are being held for Colonels and below in the divisions and formations and even four soldiers at their formations,’ he said, praising Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya for entertaining the retired generals.

General Irabor thanked the departing generals for their service to the country, saying, “We are here to thank you, to acknowledge and appreciate your contribution and your sacrifices to your fatherland as you retire.

“Before retiring as generals of the Nigerian Army, you’ have spent at least 35 years to the country. You have operated and traversed across the gamut of our country and the theatres of operation, sometimes even across the boundaries in other theatres outside our nation. For example, we remember we have been to Liberia, Sierra Leone. We have been to other countries where we contributed to the security of this world. And many of you were there, and you delivered very successfully.

“You were also here in the country, in various theatres where you delivered very meritoriously. On account and acknowledge that you have risen to the enviable rank of Major Generals and Brigadier Generals as it is. So for me, this is a celebration of life. To appreciate and thank you happily in this noble profession of the arms.”

However, the CDS reassured the generals that their retirement would not prevent them from ever again serving in the military or making a necessary contribution.