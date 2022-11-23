Nigerian government unveils new naira notes

The Federal Government of Nigeria has presented the newly redesigned naira notes to the general public.
A few minutes ago, it was revealed at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Nigerians were cautioned by Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele not to hoard old currency because of an impending deadline on January 31, 2023, after which the notes will be rendered fully unusable.
Newly designed bills are available in N1000, N500, and N200 denominations.
