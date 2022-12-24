Nigerian troops attack, neutralise 10 bandits in Kaduna

During ambush patrols in the general areas of the Chikun and Birnin Gwari councils in Kaduna State, troops from Operation Forest Sanity neutralised eight bandits and took six motorcycles from them.

This was announced in a statement released yesterday by Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

According to the statement, the forces hid in ambush at the Buruku and Birnin Gwari borders, where the bandits were known to cross.

Thus, the troops made contact with the bandits in the first successful mission, neutralised eight, and captured four motorcycles and three mobile phones.

Later, the forces fought off bandits on a second mission and recovered two motorcycles.

During clearance operations along the Sabon Birni, Maidaro, Dogon Dawa, Galadimawa, Kidandan, and Fatika axes, forces neutralised two bandits. The military found and recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines containing 52 bullets, six motorcycles, and three cell phones.

Garke and Galadimawa in Giwa LGA were also targeted, with three Dane weapons, two magazines, some military uniforms, and nine motorcycles being recovered, according to Aruwan.

The commissioner said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai took note of the reports with gratitude and praised the troops’ stealth, bravery, and resilience in the successful operations.