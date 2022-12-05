Nigeria’s secret police vows to deal with terrorists, bandits

The Department of State Security (DSS) said yesterday that terrorists, bandits, and other enemies of the state who threaten the peace in Nigeria would be dealt with severely.

It said “enough is enough” to those who want to “mess up the country” by warning them that they will not be spared if they target agency personnel.

At the weekend’s graduation ceremony for the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC15) at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) Abuja, DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi delivered the warning.

As of this writing, 78 members of the directorate/executive cadre from Nigeria, the Gambia, Ghana, and the Niger Republic had attended the 2022 course.

In his speech, Bichi warned about the dangers of subversive elements working to weaken the country’s authority, unity, and corporate survival.

He urged everyone to pull together, explaining that security requires a joint effort from all sectors of society and encouraging people to back the military and other security organisations.

According to him, “Our destiny is in our hands, and it is time to say enough is enough!

“My service will not allow anybody to mess up this country. If you attack our structures, we will attack you.

“If you attack our men, we will attack you. It is a tit-for-for-tat. The way God created Nigeria, nobody can dismantle it.”

The DG insisted that joining forces was preferable to spreading themselves thin. We must resist the urge to view ourselves as adversaries.

He spoke about the importance of cooperation between government agencies, saying, “Let me assure you that the DSS has come of age, and we will continue to partner with the military and other sister agencies to tackle the insecurity in the country.”

Bichi stated, “Nigeria is not a failed state-Nigeria has all the indices of a great nation,” and said that Nigeria would overcome the insecurity caused by terrorists and robbers.

Alhaji A S Adeleke, the NISS Commandant, earlier informed the audience that the ten-month programme had produced “highly-motivated and devoted managers of security.”