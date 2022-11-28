Ogun governor enlists monarchs into war against cultism

Prince Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, Sunday enlisted the help of the state’s traditional rulers in his ongoing war against cultism, one of the obstacles to Ogun’s economic development.

This news comes after the governor made it clear that any structure in the state suspected of holding members of the secret cult groups would be taken down.

Abiodun made this proclamation during his address during the Akesan Day 2022 celebration at Iperu-Remo, located in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

The governor has tasked traditional rulers in the state to call a town hall meeting where other chiefs, community leaders, and landlords can discuss and evolve ways to nip the evil act of cultism in the bud. Abiodun explicitly mentioned the recent secret cult-related cases recorded in Iperu-Remo and its environs, where several lives were lost, and property worth several millions of Naira were destroyed.

The governor emphasised that the current administration would not tolerate a situation in which a small number of people gave the state a bad name, and he asked parents to exert control over their children.

Abiodun said that because Ogun is so peaceful, investors have been flocking to set up shop. He said he would not stand by and let a small group of people “who called themselves cultists, going about killing themselves and harassing innocent people, at the detriment of the state’s growth” destroy the state’s reputation.

“I call on our royal father, as our leader, to call a town hall meeting and discuss this issue because if I hear more of this, I will pull down the house they live in. Our state is very peaceful, and it will remain so”, Abiodun stated.