Okada rider gets 20 years for defiling 13-year-old

A 36-year-old commercial motorcycle operator, known as an “okada” in Akwa Ibom, has been found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl and given a 20-year sentence by the Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo.
Anietie Bassey Etim, a native of Ikot Itie Udung in the Nsit Atai Local Government Area, was accused of repeatedly defiling a girl who rode on his motorcycle to a remote church.
As part of his verdict, Justice Gabriel Ette sentenced the rapist to 20 years in jail.
Ette, the judge, handed down his decision. The judge said, “You are to spend 20 years in prison. You have been found guilty of rape.”
