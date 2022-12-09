Ondo monarch pays N10m ransom to kidnappers

Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun, Oloso of Oso in Ajowa-Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area, Ondo State, was kidnapped and kept for seven days before being released.

Last week, as the 66-year-old king was relaxing at home, he was abducted by unknown assailants who fired random shots to break down his door.

Abductors invaded the traditional ruler’s home at around 10 p.m., destroying the front entrance with bullets before entering the residence and kidnapping the royal father.

Later, on Saturday of last week, the kidnappers phoned the family and wanted N100 million in ransom to release the monarch.

The traditional ruler was released after his kidnappers were paid N10 million, a family source told NewsXtra yesterday.

When the ransom was paid, the kidnappers reportedly dumped Oba Olukotun somewhere between Kabba and Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

He further said that after seven days of captivity, the king had become exhausted and was receiving medical attention at a public hospital in Lokoja.

According to him, “Kabiyesi had been released. He was released around 10 p.m. yesterday(Wednesday). That was the exact time the family was contacted from Kogi State, where he was dropped between Kabba and Lokoja.

“The abductors collected the sum of N10 million ransom raised by the government, fellow monarchs, chiefs of our town and our successful children who are based abroad. Our Kabiyesi is in the hospital in Lokoja, where he is being treated because he has become weary and needs medical treatment to regain strength.

“He will soon reunite with his family in Oso-Ajowa by the grace of God.”

Mrs Funmilayo Omisanya, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ondo State Command Police, confirmed the monarch’s release when called.

She did say, though, that she didn’t know whether or not ransom was paid to free Oba Olukotun.