Osun governor reacts as DSS, Police withdraw security detail

The security detail assigned to the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has been withdrawn by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police.

The spokesman for the governor, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed this on Sunday.

Rasheed said, “The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a report on the alleged withdrawal of security personnel from Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“We want to clarify that it is a minor disagreement between the Department of State Service officers and the Police.

“The matter has been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for resolution.

“The issue is being sorted out.

“We reassure members of the public that there is no cause for alarm.

“Your governor is fully secured, and governance is proceeding without let or hindrance.”