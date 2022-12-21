Police find 9-year-old missing boy in Nasarawa

Hassan Mallam Tsalha, 9, originally from Jigawa State, has been found by police in Nasarawa State.

The statement was signed by the command’s DSP, Rahman Nansel, and distributed to the media.

He stated that on December 19, 2022, at about 1430hrs, the police discovered Hassan Mallam Tsalha, a missing nine-year-old kid, wandering around Kwandere Road in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He added that the boy was found to be a native of the Hadejia local Government in Jigawa State but that all attempts to locate his family had failed.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Hassan Mallam Tsalha’s family is urged to report to Ombi 1 Division in Lafia or the nearest police station.