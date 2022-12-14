Rivers governor renews medical student scholarship

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike said on Tuesday that the state government has renewed the scholarship it provides to students from Rivers attending PAMO University of Medical Sciences.

After the PAMO University of Medical Sciences held its second convocation in Iriebe, in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, the governor made this announcement through his media officer, Mr Kelvin Ebiri.

Prof. Chinedu Mmom, the state commissioner for education, spoke on Wike’s behalf, and he praised the university for its role in improving the quality of medical education in the state.

He said that the entire convocation ceremony was the realisation of Dr Peter Odili’s (the state’s former governor) vision and outstanding devotion.

The PAMO University of Medical Sciences is his gift to the people of Rivers state, Nigeria, and the world; for that, we will be eternally thankful.

Wike added that the PAMO University of Medical Science has significantly impacted the lives of children in Rivers and all of its students in a relatively short amount of time since it opened.

He said that its transformation had reached an “enviable height” ahead of other private, state, or federal universities and helped advance education in Rivers State and Nigeria.

“This is why we embraced it with open arms and committed the state’s resources to help it grow, stabilise and succeed.

“Today, we are reaping the second set of fruits of our support with the graduation of 39 students from the Faculty of Allied and Health Sciences and the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and many more proceeding forward to the clinical stages of their studies,” he stated.

Wike claims that his administration has extended the special scholarship agreement with the university for students from Rivers state who are accepted to pursue medicine or a related field.

He explained that this was done to speed up the production of doctors and other medical professionals in Rivers State, saying, “The scholarship which has already supported over 500 Rivers students, including those from a poor background, to actualise their aspirations to become medical professionals.”

Wike has also announced that N500 million will be given to PAMO University of Medical Sciences.

Former Rivers state governor and physician Dr Peter Odili spoke at the event, praising God for the remarkable progress PAMO University of Medical Sciences has accomplished in its first five years.

Odili expressed gratitude to Wike for his unwavering support, which has allowed PAMO University of Medical Sciences to expand rapidly.

He urged the new alumni to represent their alma mater with grace and dignity in their new endeavours and to put their education to good use in the world.

Former Military Head of State and event chairman Abdulsalami Abubakar remarked that Governor Wike had been an unwavering advocate for PAMO University’s expansion.