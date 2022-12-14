Senate confirms Edward Adamu, Aisha Ahmad as CBN deputy governors

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday confirmed the reappointment of Edward Lametek Adamu, formerly the Director of Human Resources at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to the position of Deputy Governor.

The Senate also approved Mrs Aisha Ndanusa Ahmad’s appointment as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This will be Mrs Ahmad’s second and final term in that role.

Following the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions presented by the Chairman, Senator Uba Sani, APC, Kaduna Central, the Senate decided to confirm Adamu and Ahmad as members of the Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions.