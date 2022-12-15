Sheikh Nasiru Kabara sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy

Sheik Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara has been found guilty of blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam and condemned to death by hanging by a Kano Senior Magistrate presided over by Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola.

After hearing the state’s case against Sheik Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara, the Magistrate pronounced him guilty of all charges. The state government claimed that the Sheik had made innocuous words about the Prophet Muhammad.

In his final written addresses, dated and submitted on September 20, the defendant formally requested that the court dismiss the case brought against him by the Kano State Government and require the state to apologise.

Even though the defence produced one witness and 24 books and memory card evidence to support his argument, the prosecution counsel, Mamman Lawan-Yusufari, SAN, closed the case after hearing from four witnesses.

The accused was the sole witness at his trial.