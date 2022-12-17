Sit-at-home: Nnamdi Kanu disowns Finland-based Simon Ekpa

Nnamdi Kanu, the incarcerated leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has publicly separated himself from Simon Ekpa, a controversial and self-proclaimed follower of Kanu’s.

Kanu has made it clear that he does not consider Ekpa to be a member of IPOB or a supporter of his principles of self-determination.

NewsXtra has reported that Ekpa, an acclaimed follower of the IPOB commander, is based in Finland, where he has been implicated in the instigation of killings and other crimes committed by individuals suspected of belonging to the IPOB.

After starting a petition on change.org in 2020 titled “UK, EU, UN, World Powers Must Start the Process to Dissolve Nigeria 1914 Amalgamation,” he suddenly found himself in the spotlight worldwide. According to The Punch, over 84,902 people signed the petition.

Last week, numerous people in the South-East, including a pregnant market vendor in Enugu State, were killed after Ekpa issued a sit-at-home order for five days.

IPOB’s leader, speaking through his special counsel Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said that Ekpa had acted on his own volition and not per Kanu’s directives.

The head of IPOB also spoke out against the recent killings in the South-East, calling on the Federal Government to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.

“Simon Ekpa is not a member of IPOB. He should be investigated for the killings in the South-East and cannot be fighting for the self-determination of the Biafra people.

“The fact is clear. Simon Ekpa is being sponsored by persons we cannot mention this time to destroy the South-East. He cannot say he is fighting for Biafra’s emancipation and still instigating criminal elements to go after the people he claims he is fighting to protect.

“Members of the Eastern Security Network are somewhere killing our innocent people. This should tell you that Ekpa is acting out scripts by people who want to devour our lands. Ekpa is not my follower.

“He cannot say he is my follower or disciple. I condemn Simon Ekpa’s activities.

“I never sanctioned any sit-at-home declared by Ekpa. IPOB never authorised or sanctioned it. Go about your normal business and disregard the threats by Ekpa. He is one of the people who do not want peace in our region. Ekpa is not working for me or IPOB.”