Sokoto faults status as Nigeria’s poorest state

The government of Sokoto state is upset with the state’s recent rating as the poorest in the federation.

During a one-day workshop on Tuesday in Sokoto titled “Dissemination of 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS)/ National Immunization Coverage Survey (NICS) 2021,” Permanent Secretary of the Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning Alhaji Arzika Bodinga voiced his disappointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) found that 133 million Nigerians, or roughly 63%, live in multidimensional poverty, with children accounting for more than half of the impoverished population.

“We are pleading for more serious scrutiny on the figure and rankings; I dare the agency to come up with data of any person found dead on account of hunger along township streets, including rural areas across the state.

” Go to the Specialist Hospital, Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, all in Sokoto, and monitor how our people trooped in to donate blood.

” Welfare of citizens is incompatible with the related figure, and we will continue pushing for more positive results.

” We facilitated the enactment of food and nutrition policies, the Conditional Cash Transfers Scheme, Water and Sanitation Health (WASH) facilities and many social protection policies,” he added.

The permanent secretary emphasised the need for the relevant authorities to double-check their conclusions and avoid any potential political infiltrations, foul play, or other quick alterations.

Hajia Aisha Dantsoho, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, has urged swift action to change that.

Dantsoho added that to overcome such difficulties, authorities should model their procedures after those of other jurisdictions.

She stated that the supplied documents would be a metric for future surveys and other factors.

Dr Danjuma Almustapha, the event’s key facilitator, presented the papers and actions made to reach MICS/NICS 2021.

Almustapha compared the states of Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara and prompted a conversation about how government officials should step up their efforts to ensure that programmes are implemented.

According to the NAN, the NBS revealed this information in its 2022 Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which found that 86 million impoverished people reside in the North and 47 million in the South.

The Minimum Poverty Index (MPI) of 0.151 indicates that poor people in the South West experience 15% of possible deprivations. In contrast, the MPI of 0.324 suggests that they experience over 32% possible deprivations in the North East and North West.

The survey found a wide range in poverty rates among the states, with multidimensional poverty occurring in only 27% of Ondo residents but in 91% of Sokoto residents.

According to the NAN, the MPI considers several indicators of poverty, including food insecurity, access to healthcare, education, and time spent in school.

Water, reliability, sanitation, building supplies, cooking fuel, assets, joblessness, underemployment, security shock, and a host of other issues are also on the list.