Three pupils arrested for raping schoolmate

November 28, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
The Ondo State Police Command claims to have arrested three high school pupils on charges of defilement and conspiracy against a 14-year-old girl.

In a statement released Monday in Akure, the command’s spokesperson, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami, revealed the information.

“The suspects are students of Akure High School. They lured a 14-year-old student into the bush behind the school gate and gang-raped her.

Odunlami stated, “The three suspects are in police custody, and once we finish our investigations, they will be charged in court.”

