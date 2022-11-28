Three pupils arrested for raping schoolmate

The Ondo State Police Command claims to have arrested three high school pupils on charges of defilement and conspiracy against a 14-year-old girl.

In a statement released Monday in Akure, the command’s spokesperson, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami, revealed the information.

“The suspects are students of Akure High School. They lured a 14-year-old student into the bush behind the school gate and gang-raped her.

Odunlami stated, “The three suspects are in police custody, and once we finish our investigations, they will be charged in court.”