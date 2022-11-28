Three pupils arrested for raping schoolmate

The Ondo State Police Command claims to have arrested three high school pupils on charges of defilement and conspiracy against a 14-year-old girl.
In a statement released Monday in Akure, the command’s spokesperson, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami, revealed the information.
“The suspects are students of Akure High School. They lured a 14-year-old student into the bush behind the school gate and gang-raped her.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
Odunlami stated, “The three suspects are in police custody, and once we finish our investigations, they will be charged in court.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one: