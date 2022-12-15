Train kills woman in Abuja

A woman who hasn’t been named yet died on Thursday in Kubwa, Abuja, when she drove into an oncoming train.

According to reports, the victim was killed when her vehicle was run over by a passing train. She allegedly drove too slowly through a crossing.

“The FCT Police command is aware of the unfortunate incident of Rail/motor fatal accident that happened at Chikakore axis in the Kubwa Area council of the FCT,” said DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police command’s official spokesperson.

“Upon receipt of the information, Crime scene investigators attached to the Byazin divisional police headquarters drifted swiftly to the scene, took charge of the situation, where the victim was confirmed dead by a medical practitioner on ground.

“Investigation has commenced by the Railway division having jurisdiction over the track.

“Findings and safety tips already existing will be reiterated to ensure a non-repeat of the incident shortly.”

Recall that train travel between Abuja and Kaduna was temporarily halted in the wake of a terrorist attack but has since resumed.