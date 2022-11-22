Nigerian Navy launches third home-built boat

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has deployed the third Seaward Defense Boat (SDB 3) built in Nigeria.

The NNS OJI (P275), the biggest in the series, was made for Gulf Guinea operations.

The NN’s Naval Dockyard Limited makes most of the steel used to build the 43-meter structure.

OJI has a remote-controlled 30 mm gun, three 12.7 mm machine guns, and a 40 mm grenade launcher that can be used instead.

Modern navigation and communication tools, a Simrad radar control station, and an RHIB for boarding are all on the boat.

The SDB 3 came after the SDB 1 NNS Andoni (P-100) delivery on June 7, 2012, and the SDB 2 NNS Karaduwa (P-102) on December 15, 2016.

China sent a 46-meter patrol boat and other military gear to the Navy at the end of October 2022.

The ceremony was held in Lagos at the NNS Beecroft Jetty Apapa.

The Defense Minister, Major General Bashir Magashi, who is now retired, said that the gesture was part of a deal between the two countries.

The ship is like the 38m patrol boat NNS Sagbama, which China also gave to Nigeria in 2015.