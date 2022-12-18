2023: APC governors commit to Bola Tinubu’s victory, congratulate Muhammadu Buhari

To ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, wins in the 2023 election, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has reaffirmed its dedication.

Additionally, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the PGF congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

Since President Buhari’s inauguration on May 29, 2015, the country has been through a period of transformation, and the Governors have thanked him for his efforts.

To quote the Governors: “Your doggedness and unwavering determination to defend and secure Nigeria as a prosperous and democratic country have stabilised and restored confidence in our electoral process and party politics.

“Leaders and members of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC), are grateful to have your inspiring leadership role. Accordingly, our party has continued to evolve, and both management of party administration and processes of candidates’ emergence is improving, which is responsible for the higher electoral advantages we have compared to other parties in the country.

“This accounts for the massive support of Nigerians for all our candidates for the 2023 elections at all levels.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work for the electoral victory of all our candidates for the 2023 elections.

” We are working hard with abiding faith and belief to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Presidential Candidate emerges victorious and succeeds you.

“Your patriotically inspiring leadership remain the source of our massive support across every part of Nigeria.”