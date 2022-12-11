2023: Borno has no alternative to Tinubu/Shettima – Babagana Zulum

Professor Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno state, has stated that the state has no choice but to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, in the 2023 general election.

Zulum made this statement yesterday when the Tinubu/Shettima women presidential campaign team led by the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and the wife of the running mate, Hajya Nana Shettima, visited Maiduguri to flag off the North East rally. Zulum said that the people of Borno will vote for the APC in the 2023 election, not because Shettima is from Borno State, but because the APC government under President Muhammadu Buhari had brought peace to Borno and the rest of the North East.

The governor called on voters in the North East and Borno, in particular, to turn out in large numbers on election day to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket of Asiwaju and Shettima to bring stability and prosperity to the region.

Zulum added: “For me, I have no alternative than to deliver Borno Insha Allah to Tinubu and Shettima. Insha Allah, I will not let my former boss Shettima down. We will do everything possible within our reach to deliver APC and more than 95 per cent to Tinubu and Shettima. “

He pleaded with Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the APC presidential candidate, to see to it that illiterate women in Borno State are sent back to school and ultimately empowered if her husband wins the presidency in 2023.

Earlier in her speech, Hajiya Nana Shettima, the wife of the vice presidential candidate, welcomed the APC presidential campaign team to Borno and told them that the state is home to APC.

“We want to assure you that Borno State is home of APC, and Insha Allah, we are going to deliver Borno to APC. Our amiable Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, is equal to the task of ensuring the victory of APC in Borno. He has supported and ensured that the rally is successful,” Nana Shettima said.