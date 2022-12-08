ADC candidate: APC is deceiving Nigerians with withdrawal limits

Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has criticised the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new N100,000 per week withdrawal policy, which will go into effect on January 9, 2023, saying it will damage the public.

According to him, the new policy is just another example of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government’s desperation as it tries to preserve the economy by deceiving Nigerians.

His words: “The APC Government continues to wag the dog, and unfortunately, most Nigerians fail to realise they are being scammed.

“The Nigerian economy has collapsed, and instead of admitting that they have run out of solutions, they continue to deceive the gullible public.

“I have always maintained that the redesign of the naira was a gimmick meant to cover up the collapse of the naira. They are deceiving Nigerians that it is about elections and most Nigerians are buying it, but it is not true.

“Nigerians should study what happened in Lebanon, Greece, Zimbabwe and Venezuela and understand how failed governments restrict cash withdrawals to slow down the economy’s collapse. This is the same thing the APC government is doing.”