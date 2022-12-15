Politics

Ademola Adeleke: Gboyega Oyetola borrowed N18 billion after losing election

December 15, 2022
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
Senator Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, has issued an emergency suspension order for Segun Oladitan, Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State, has said that his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, reportedly borrowed N18 billion after losing the governorship election on July 16th, 2022.

This is because, as of November 30th, 2022, he disclosed, the state’s debt stood at a whopping N407.32 billion.

Adeleke shared this information on Thursday during a meeting with Traditional Rulers of Osun State in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

