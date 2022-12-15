Senator Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State, has said that his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, reportedly borrowed N18 billion after losing the governorship election on July 16th, 2022.
This is because, as of November 30th, 2022, he disclosed, the state’s debt stood at a whopping N407.32 billion.
Adeleke shared this information on Thursday during a meeting with Traditional Rulers of Osun State in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Rivers APC wants Adams Oshiomole, Dave Umahi suspended for antiparty activities
- Abia 2023: Appeal court affirms Ikechi Emenike as APC candidate
- INEC plans for run-off elections in 2023
- PDP crisis: Seyi Makinde defends Atiku Abubakar’s exclusion from branded vehicles
- Primate Ayodele: One of top three candidates wrong for Nigeria
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Abia 2023: Appeal court affirms Ikechi Emenike as APC candidate
- Benue APC guber crisis: Court strikes out Michael Aondoakaa’s suit against Hyacinth Alia
- Olaiya Igwe: Why I stripped, prayed for Bola Tinubu’s victory
- PDP: Why Atiku Abubakar wants to sell oil refineries
- Ademola Adeleke: Gboyega Oyetola borrowed N18 billion after losing election