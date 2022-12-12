Ademola Adeleke heads PDP SouthWest Presidential Campaign Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign organisation has made Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Osun state governor, a campaign council member.

According to a note issued on Saturday by the Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Adeleke has been promoted to the position of chairman of the South-West Coordinating Committee for the council. Tambuwal appointed other PDP members to lead key positions inside Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign committee.

The governor of Sokoto State declared that the appointments would take effect “with immediate repercussions.” Dino Melaye, a former senator, is one of them; he holds the Director of Public Affairs position.