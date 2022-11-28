Ademola Adeleke suspends OSIEC chairman, members

Senator Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, has issued an emergency suspension order for Segun Oladitan, Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission.

Six members of the Commission were suspended on Monday in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Tesleem Igbalaye.

Several petitions alleging financial wrongdoing, dereliction of duty, absenteeism, and abuse of authority were cited as the reason for the suspension of the chairman, as mentioned above and members of the panel.

An additional excerpt from the announcement read as follows: “The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Adeleke, has directed the immediate suspension of the Chairman of OSIEC, Segun Oladitan, and the following members of the Commission;

Prince Yinka Ajiboye

Mrs Abosede Omibeku

Mr Dosu Gidigbi

Mr Wahab Adewoyin

Mr Yusuf Oyeniran

Alhaja Suibat Adubi

“This suspension is sequel to several petitions bordering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said chairman and members of the Commission.

“Pending the outcome of the investigation into the allegations against the suspended chairman and members of the Commission, the Secretary to the Commission shall hold forth in running the affairs of the Commission.”