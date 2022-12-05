Akin Adeyi: My life threatened for exposing Adeleke’s certificate irregularities

Akin Adeyi, a leading member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, has claimed that he is in danger because he has revealed supposed discrepancies in the academic credentials of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The former Department of State Services officer notified the proper authorities by filing a formal complaint with them.

Adeyi wrote a petition to the AIG of Zone XI with the subject line “Re: Threat to my life – Save my soul,” He also sent a copy to the DSS. He wrote, “I am compelled to write for the second time this year to seek for the protection of the Osun State police command and the DSS over several sponsored assaults and threat of my life by some privileged people in the state.”

“It is a fact that I exercised my right as a member of the People’s Democratic Party in early 2021 when I approached the PDP Governorship Aspirants Screening Appeal Committee with a petition against the academic qualifications and records of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“The panel agreed that the credentials contained many damaging errors and fraudulent claims.

“The panel thanked and appreciated me and, after that, directed that the Osun PDP and the aspirant’s handlers work on the documents before its final submission to INEC.

“Arising from this, my life has been frequently threatened such that I had to complain to the police authority formally, the DSS, and the Osun and Nigeria public.

“Since then, the threats and attacks have continue unabated. But, I decided to keep my cool; till this moment, the credentials of the Governor remain a subject of litigation, but I have since said what needed to be said and moved on.

“My business place was demolished with a bulldozer on Saturday. Before it’s illegal and criminal demolition by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s agents, my business resort spread over four plots of land, and its worth was in the several millions of Naira.

“My life is their target, and I hereby appeal that the police and DSS look into the matter and save my life and those of my family members.”