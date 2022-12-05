Akwa Ibom governor: Atiku Abubakar best option to rescue Nigeria

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are still the greatest bet to save Nigeria ahead of the 2023 election.

Speaking in Uyo, the state capital, the chairman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaigns Council said that the PDP in the state has continued to gain momentum after hundreds of defectors, led by former egg-heads of the major opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), migrated back into the state’s ruling party over the weekend.

Mr Nse Ntuen, a former factional speaker of the state House of Assembly, Archbishop Samuel Akpan, a former deputy chairman of the PDP, and Hon Ekerete Ekpenyong, a former chairman of the Uyo local government area, returned to the PDP fold at a ceremony held at the Unity Park on Udo Udoma Avenue in Uyo.

Nonetheless, Emmanuel, who personally welcomed them along with hundreds of others from different political parties, promised them equal treatment and cautioned them against anti-party activities while emphasising that “Akwa Ibom and the entire South-South region will be better off with the PDP in power at the state and the centre.”

“I assure you that there’s nothing like you’re just coming back, go and queue behind. No, not at all. We are giving you full restoration. Everyone has their own space; nobody will take your space. You all have your own spaces,” he assured.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential nominee, was praised as a “detribalised Nigerian” who will give the state and region their fair share.