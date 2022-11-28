APC apologizes to Donald Duke over Bola Tinubu documentary mix-up

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has apologised to Donald Duke, the former governor of Cross River State, over what it calls a “mix-up” involving Duke’s image and that of APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a recent documentary.

Duke recently held a roundtable with editors in Lagos, claiming that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had copied his picture for use in a documentary about their presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. The Front Fort Media Initiative and the MacArthur Foundation organised the event.

He said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its campaign staff had passed off a picture of him taken when he was 12 years old as Tinubu in a documentary titled “The Nation Builder.”

Duke alludes to a documentary about Tinubu’s life that aired on TVC and was posted to other YouTube channels, detailing his early years, schooling, political career, and public and private sector accomplishments.

In a statement made on Monday, APC Presidential Campaign Council Director of Media and Publicity Bayo Onanuga apologised for the mix-up, calling it “an honest mistake for which all concerned have accepted responsibility.”

The statement made clear that “Tinubu did not authorise the use of another person’s image as his own,” and a catastrophic Google search was held responsible for the mistake.

In a statement, the organisation said, “We have taken note of the video in circulation, where former Cross River State Governor, Mr Donald Duke, said his picture as a 12-year old boy and student of Federal Government Secondary school in Sokoto was used in a documentary to celebrate Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our investigation further revealed that the picture in question has also surfaced in some of our campaign materials, on websites and Twitter accounts of Asíwájú supporters, along with a similar photo of besuited Asíwájú donning an Afrohair popular in the 70s and 80s.

“No one, and not even Asiwaju’s personal photographers and the artists who designed the materials, have been able to explain how the photo was mixed up with the other picture representing Asíwájú’s teenage years. They all said they got both photographs in a Google search.

“We have called Governor Donald Duke to apologise for the unintentional mix-up and the error.

“The usage was an honest mistake for which all involved have accepted responsibility.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that Asíwájú Tinubu did not authorise the appropriation of another person’s image as his own.

“We also want to absolve the Presidential Campaign Council of any blame.

“To the traducers, who have been attacking Asíwájú Tinubu for what he knew nothing about, we want to appeal to them to be reasonable.

“We are in a campaign season where many supporters go out of their way to produce jingles, documentaries, posters, billboard materials and other promotional materials without the approval of candidates across political parties.

“The campaign council has, in the meantime, established a process for clearance and approval by individuals and support groups who seek to produce campaign materials for media use.”