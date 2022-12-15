APC: Bola Tinubu sure of 40 million women votes

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has been promised 40 million votes, and he is well and well enough to travel to more locations every day to increase his chances of being elected next year.

Dr Betta Edu, the national women leader of the APC, made this declaration in Calabar in response to questions concerning the health of APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his ability to complete campaign activities before the actual election in February 2019.

“Our Presidential candidate is holding rallies back to back; he is holding long hours of consultative meetings till as late as 3 am. His mental energy and physical strength are fit enough. He is super excited, very strong and ready to bring good governance to Nigeria even as he intensifies his national tour,” she said.

According to Edu, the massive crowds that have greeted the APC flagbearer in Niger and Kaduna over the past two days prove that he is the most popular candidate.

“Mammoth crowd of supporters converged on the Trade Fair Complex, Minna, venue of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Niger State on Wednesday to receive the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Such a crowd had also welcomed him in Kaduna a few hours before,” she said.

Edu continued by saying that Tinubu has already secured the votes of 40 million Nigerian women.