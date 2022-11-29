APC: No plan by Bola Tinubu to move of Nigeria’s capital to Lagos

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has denied that their party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, intends to move the Federal Capital from Abuja to Lagos should he be elected and become president after Muhammadu Buhari.

It stated that Tinubu had never considered or considered such an action because it would be illegal under Nigeria’s constitution.

Director of Media and Publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, disputed the claim in a statement released Tuesday.

The statement accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) of leading a misinformation campaign against its candidate, claiming that evidence gathered on the ground backed up their accusations.

The statement warned that “the latest insidious campaign” was underway in some parts of the country against the All Progressives Congress’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In one of the falsehoods being circulated, especially in the North West of the country, Tinubu is said to harbour plans to relocate the Federal Capital from Abuja to Lagos on succeeding President Muhammad Buhari from 29th May 2023.

“This misinformation campaign, according to field reports, is being given some traction by some elders on the payroll of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Let us say with emphasis that Asiwaju does not contemplate any such plan and will not do anything that is so ultra-unconstitutional,” the party said.

It also expressed disappointment that some fake news outlets had fabricated information about the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s recent foray into the commercial petroleum market.

It was made clear that President Buhari had, in contrast, converted it into a commercial entity per the Petroleum Industry Act.