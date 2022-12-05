Atiku Abubakar: APC has failed to unite Nigeria

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claimed Wednesday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been unable to bring Nigerians together.

Atiku, who has called on Nigerians to vote out the APC in the upcoming election, has gone even further, saying that doing so is necessary to save the country’s soul.

The PDP candidate assured his voters that the party has a track record of uniting the country and ensuring everyone benefits from its policies.

“For a country to be great, it must be united and inclusive. And for a country to be united, it must possess a leadership ready to work through the purpose.

“The upcoming general elections in our country is a rescue mission to save the nation’s soul.

“The ruling party, APC, has taken us adrift, and we are far off the course to the purpose of unity and prosperity,” he said.

The PDP presidential candidate claims that the failure of the APC is driving him to fight tirelessly to help the people of Nigeria regain their country.

“Saving the soul of Nigeria must begin with denying the APC your vote in 2023. They have failed us woefully and must be punished for that.

“But it’s not enough to vote out the APC. We must coalesce into the PDP – the only viable party capable of dislodging the failed ruling party.

“When you vote for the PDP, you would have voted for a party with a history of uniting the country and guaranteeing shared prosperity.

“So, please permit me to admonish you to continue mobilising more support among your family, friends and colleagues to ensure that the PDP wins in the next general elections.

“Because when the PDP wins, the victory is all ours,” he said.