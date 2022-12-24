Atiku Abubakar campaign blasts Nyesom Wike over secretariat closure

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council has responded to the closure of Atiku Abubakar’s Rivers State campaign office by sealing the building.

Dr Leloonu Nwibubassa, the PCC’s spokesman in Rivers State, confirmed the report to journalists on Saturday morning.

According to Nwibubasa, the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike targeted political opponents by shutting the secretariat at No. 32, Onne Road, New GRA, in Port Harcourt.

Nwibubassa claimed that Wike’s sealing of the Atiku campaign headquarters was further evidence that the governor had abused his powers.

He said, “It is very unfortunate, and I think that all civil society groups, the international community, all lovers of democracy all over the world must understand that Governor Wike has misused his powers as governor.

“Not just to suppress and oppress, but to intimidate the people of Rivers State from expressing their free will to support any candidate of their choice or to be a member of any party of their choice, as expressly guaranteed in the grand norms of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We have condemned it as an act of lawlessness by the governor.”

The State PDP PCC spokesman went on to express regret that Wike, twice elected as chairman of a local government in 1999 and later appointed to the position of Chief of Staff, did not show gratitude for the opportunities afforded him by the current democratic system. He is serving out his second term as Governor in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and he was a Minister.

But critic Nwibubassa said, “By closing down the political space in Rivers State; by intimidating and suppressing voices that are opposed to his bidding, Governor Wike is exalting himself to become the leader of all anti-democratic forces in Nigeria militating against the grand norms of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that guarantee freedom of association, freedom of lawful and peaceful assembly.

“Everything about that secretariat and campaign office, every requirement has been made.

“So the governor is left with no excuse that the action that he has taken is completely outside the law. It is vindictive. He also remarked that this went against the rights of the people.”

He said, “So, for us, it is unfortunate, and we think that all well-meaning lovers of democracy should speak out against Governor Wike’s intent on his actions so far.”

“Is it simply that Governor Wike lost the primary election to clinch the ticket of the PDP, or there are other motives behind Governor Wike trying to truncate the democracy of Nigeria, using Rivers State as his experimental space?

“We are also aware that there are other governors trying to do similar thing.

“So if people like Governor Wike are allowed freely disregard the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by his actions, by the things he is doing today and if people will copy from his example before you know, Nigeria will become a theatre of anarchy, and this is exactly what everyone must come and condemn and to avoid.”

Meanwhile, a letter issued to the PCC Director-General from the Rivers State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development shed light on the situation.

NewsXtra obtained a letter titled “Re-application for change in use” from Stella Enyadike, Director of Physical Planning and Transport, on behalf of the Commissioner.

It stated, “We write in reference to your application for change in use/purpose dated November 28, 2022, for your campaign office located at No. 32 Onne Road GRA Phase 2 Port Harcourt.” The letter was dated December 19, 2022.

“In your response letter to our notice served, no title document was attached. Also, your contact phone number cannot be reached.

“We have sent text messages to this effect to you on the subject matter for you to furnish this office with your title documents.

“However, we are aware that the area, GRA 1 and 2, is designated for residential purposes.

“Therefore, the use of the property as a campaign office (semi-public) is contrary to the designated use.

“In light of the above, your application for change in use/purpose cannot be approved.

“Please accept the assurance of the Hon. Commissioner.”