Atiku Abubakar’s aide attacks Bola Tinubu over town hall meetings

Phrank Shaibu, an assistant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, has attacked Bola Tinubu, the standard bearer of the rival All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement released on Sunday, Shaibu said that Tinubu’s continuous absence from town hall meetings organised by the media might be due to concerns about his identity, age, and family background.

In a speech at Chatham House in the UK on December 5th, the ex-governor of Lagos state defended his track record.

“My record is consistent in the school — in the university question, they (opposition) confessed that they wasted their money and time. The record is there; the transcript is there, showing March 1952. I’m not claiming another father. I am Tinubu and Tinubu proper,” he had said.

The Atiku assistant claimed that, unlike Tinubu, his boss’s past has never been questioned.

Shuaibu pondered the origin of the word “Bola” as he argued that Tinubu’s records are inconsistent.

According to the Bible, “the wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion,” as Shaibu put it.

This explains why the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has refused to open himself up for scrutiny but continues to evade debates, non-partisan town hall meetings and live interviews.

“In 2007, a former head of the civil service of Lagos State, Abdulrafiu Babatunde Tinubu, one of the eldest members of the Tinubu family, published a book titled, ‘Onijumu Wura: The Tinubu Dynasty of Kakawa, Lagos (The Tree)’.

“The author claimed anyone whose name was not listed in the book was not an authentic member of the Tinubu family. Where is Tinubu from? Who are his parents? Who was Tinubu’s father? What was his name? What is Tinubu’s full name? Is it Bolatito, Omobolanle, Abolaji, Bolarinwa?

“The nation shall be most grateful if the APC can remove this tiny veil out of the many shades about their presidential candidate that they don’t want the Nigeria people to know about.”