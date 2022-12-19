Bayo Onanuga: Why PDP is bringing up allegations against Bola Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) claims that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is spreading rumours about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the APC, in the 2023 elections, due to his popularity.

The statement was issued on Sunday in Abuja by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

He claimed that PDP members have come to terms with the fact that Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election on February 25.

By saying this, Onanuga responded to allegations against Tinubu by Mr Phrank Shaibu, the Special Media Assistant to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

Another example of Shuaibu’s “petty antics,” as described by Onanuga, is that he “challenged our candidate (Tinubu) to give his full name and went on a journey of fantasy about his early education and parentage.”

He claimed that everybody had long since forgotten about such sort of thing.

According to Onanuga, the APC PCC is not shocked by the latest mudslinging from the desperate Atiku Camp, which has suffered a series of recent losses in its election bid.

He explained that this was largely because the party had been unable to profit from its “amplified allegation” that the APC presidential nominee was involved in drug dealings.

“This latest allegation, we must say, is another attempt at shadowboxing,” Onanuga remarked.

He continued by saying that the PDP had now come to its senses after 16 years of “infamous governance” and realised that Tinubu would win the presidential election on February 25, 2023.

This has “led to the desperate resort to character assassination and insinuations,” the director of media and publicity for the APC PCC said.

If the PDP had checked its archives, Onanuga claimed, it would have seen that it had engaged in the same campaign of reckless calumny during the 2003 gubernatorial campaigns in Lagos State.

He stated that the Lagos State Assembly had also looked into this.

According to him, the people of Lagos rejected the PDP at the polls in 2003 because of the party’s dishonest campaign.

It’s sad, Onanuga remarked, that the PDP and its presidential candidate brought up an old issue when they saw the race slipping away again.

“We sympathise with Atiku and his mudslinging agents; we know why they are lashing at every straw available. They are seized with fear that the election is once again lost.

“With the massive turnout of the Nigerians to welcome Tinubu in Kaduna, Minna, Abuja and other parts of the country in the last week, it is evident that they are running after a train that has left the station.

“The (Nigerian) constitution is very clear on the rights of a citizen to contest for president; our candidate has fulfilled those conditions.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the impartial umpire, has affirmed that he is qualified to run.

“But the PDP and Atiku are utterly confused and in serious disarray and running round in circus-like a barber’s chair looking for what is not lost,” Onanuga said.

He said that a responsible party should have learned from its mistakes.

He said the courts had dismissed no less than six lawsuits filed by PDP proxies in the past two weeks based on the same baseless accusations.

“Yet, like a fly that insists on being buried with the corpse, the media handlers of the PDP prefer to flog a dead horse.

“The over 93 million registered voters, who will vote in the 2023 elections, have the intellect to choose who they want as president.

“That man is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Yes, that is his name.

“The PDP should wait for its day of judgement rather than engage in this obscurantist, diversionary game, a game that the Nigerian masses will determine, “Onanuga said.