Bode George: Why Nyesom Wike, other aggrieved PDP governors met in Lagos

Bode Goerge, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has claimed that the five aggrieved governors of the party met in Lagos on Sunday to recognise party loyalists there.

George was a guest on Tuesday’s Daily Digest on Nigeria Info episode with Jimi Disu.

Wike and some of his supporters have fraternised with All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, whose home state is Lagos.

George said the governors, also known as the G5 but whom he called the “younger ones,” were present to honour the party’s loyalists in the state because they are now on the “frontlines.”

“They have the energy to move from location A to location B. I’m closer to 80 now. So what am I going to be running around for? There is time for everything,” he said.

“That’s why they came; they honoured us. They said Baba; we will come to Lagos for the briefing of the larger group.”

Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State make up the G5 under the direction of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The governors of the PDP have been demanding the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, another northerner like Atiku Abubakar, ever since Atiku emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

In addition, they insisted that the main opposition party’s leadership reflected the country’s diversity by replacing Ayu with someone from the south.

George reiterated his earlier demand for a southerner to replace Ayu.

Despite participating in the party’s 2017 national chairmanship race, Goerge has stated that he has no intention of running for the position again.

“If the presidency goes to the north, the vice-president must come to the south. The senate goes to the north, the speaker to the south, the secretary to the north, the chairman of the party goes to the south,” he said, speaking on the zoning structure of the party.

“So, the odd numbers are numbers in one zone; the even numbers will be in the other.

“After eight years, all the positions will have to come to the south, and all the other positions in the south will go to the north. So you have guaranteed the sustainability of positive inclusivity in the system.”

Given the current state of affairs, he said he would not meet with or attend any campaign events that Atiku might hold in Lagos.

“We haven’t shut the door on proper visitation and reconciliation just yet,” he added.

When asked who he plans to vote for in the upcoming election, the party stalwart said he has yet to decide.

When pressed further about whether or not he would ever consider voting for the APC presidential candidate, he emphatically stated, “never.”

George is an opponent of Tinubu in Lagos, and he has spoken out against his run for president after questioning Tinubu’s academic credentials and indigeneity of Lagos for years.

To the question of whether or not he would vote for Peter Obi of the Labour Party, he replied, “I won’t answer that, but he is not closed.”