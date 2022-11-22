Bola Tinubu: Muhammadu Buhari has put Nigeria on path to prosperity

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has stated that even though many Nigerians are going hungry, President Muhammadu Buhari has put the country on the path to prosperity.

Tinubu delivered his remarks on Tuesday during a ceremony to inaugurate the Kolmani Integrated Development Project (KIPRO), located on the dividing line between the states of Bauchi and Gombe.

To the cheers of a crowd of VIPs, the president gave the official “flag off” for KIPRO.

The former governor of Lagos predicted that Buhari would be remembered favourably by posterity because he was a military man who had returned to save his country in times of crisis.

“History will be very kind to you because you are in the class of great retired generals who came to rescue their country,” Tinubu said, referring to the criticisms made by the media.

“We may be hungry, but we can manage our hunger; we don’t want to kill each other. Today, you gave us a path to prosperity, a path to success.

“The only thing that I may want to exclude and argue about is the West and Europe. They use our coal and fuel to develop their economy and ask us to be conscious, but I like your answer.

“We cannot stay hungry and starve to death. We have to take care of ourselves unless they pay compensation to us; that is where we stand.”

The presidential candidate has promised that if he is elected, he will “recharge” Lake Chad to combat hunger and insurgency.

“Anytime we discuss the lack of food and the challenges of terrorism, you will talk about Lake Chad. Okay, let me assure you, if I’m elected the president, I will recharge Lake Chad,” he said.