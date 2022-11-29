Bola Tinubu to speak on manifesto at Chatham House

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will discuss his plans for Nigeria at the Royal Institute of International Affairs on December 5.

According to a statement released by Chatham House, the organization’s decision to host Bola Tinubu is “part of a series examining Nigeria’s 2023 elections and political developments, with a cross-section of political figures, presidential candidates, and policymakers.”

In the run-up to the 2023 elections, all of the presidential hopefuls in Nigeria will likely be given a platform from which to present their plans for the country.

The event will feature the former governor of Lagos state discussing “his vision and recently unveiled a manifesto for ‘renewing hope’ in Nigeria, including his policy proposals for economic reform and revival and how to deliver secure and inclusive job opportunities for Nigerian citizens.”