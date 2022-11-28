Court affirms Bashir Machina as APC Yobe North senatorial candidate

Bashir Machina has been validated by the Court of Appeal in Abuja as the official candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Yobe State’s North Senatorial District.

In a ruling issued Monday in Damaturu, Yobe State, the court maintained the decision of the Federal High Court that Senate President Ahmad Lawan was not the APC candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District in the 2023 elections.

Lawan had appealed the decision of Justice Fadimatu Aminu of the Federal High Court Damaturu, which had proclaimed Machina the winner of the APC primary election held in May 2022; Lawan had contested the APC presidential primary election held on June 9. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen, who presided over the three-person panel, affirmed the lower court’s decision.

Remember that in September, the Federal High Court in Damaturu ordered the APC and INEC to recognise Machina as the party’s nominee for the Yobe North senate seat.

In a ruling made on June 9, 2022, Justice Fadima Aminu overturned the results of the June 9 parallel primary election that had produced Lawan.

The judge also mandated that the APC submit Machina’s name to INEC as May’s legitimate primary election winner.

“In the final analysis, the conditions for the validity of primary elections were fulfilled in the election of May 28, 2022, which produced the plaintiff. The phantom election of June 9 2022, which produced the second defendant, is hereby declared invalid given the outline provision of the law of the very primary election.

“Consequently, the plaintiff has hereby declared the validly elected candidate of the first defendant of the Yobe North senatorial candidate of the first defendant conducted on 28/05/2022 for the 2023 general election.

“The first defendant is hereby ordered to prepare the name and details of the plaintiff to the third defendant as its rightful candidate. This is my decision,” Aminu ruled.

The ruling came after Machina publicly distanced himself from his viral withdrawal note.