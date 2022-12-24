CUPP: Imo government planning to frame our spokesperson

The Coalition of United Political Parties has sounded the alarm over reports that the government of Imo State is plotting to frame the group’s spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The group vowed to petition embassies abroad to prevent Governor Hope Uzodinma from entering the country because it believed he was behind the plot to frame him.

According to a statement released by CUPP Chairman Steering Committee member Peter Ameh, the group has an “audio recording of how Imo governor and his aide, Chinasa Nwaneri, threatened to frame Ikenga Ugochinyere of arson, murder, rape, and then illegally detain him.”

On the other hand, Uzodinma’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, said the claim was baseless.

Nwachukwu suggested that the characters’ hallucinations were the result of a deep slumber from which they had awakened.

The CUPP claimed that the governor’s rage followed the opposition coalition’s revelation that he was involved in a conspiracy to rig and sabotage the 2023 general election in Imo and 14 others.

To prevent the governor from carrying out his threat, Ameh has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the security services.

He pledged that the CUPP would approach embassies abroad to request that Uzodinma and his associates be denied entry.

The statement reads, “Since we uncovered a plot by some politicians to stop INEC use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation system and tampering of the voter register, Imo Government has been threatening to harm our Spokesperson, Ugochinyere and PDP Ideato North-South house of Representatives candidate.

“Their plot to kill Ugochinyere will be their greatest undoing as they have met a man that will never stop until they are exposed.

“In our audio recording, you can hear the governor’s aide proudly and shamelessly saying he will arrest and harm Ugochinyere if he enters Imo. As our spokesperson enters Imo today, they should stay (sic) clear of his path. Anything done otherwise won’t be tolerated by the opposition.”