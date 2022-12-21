David Balami denies replacing Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi campaign chief

David Balami, the National Deputy Campaign Manager for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, has denied rumours that the Labour Party intends to designate him the party’s campaign Director General.

After Dr Doyin Okupe was convicted of money laundering by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, media outlets yesterday reported that the former Arewa Youth President would replace him in the role of Director General of the Labour Party campaign council.

The publication with the caption “Labour Party May Announce Isaac Balami as Okupe’s Replacement” has gone viral. Still, Balami has stated through his media and publicity aide, Olusegun Dosunmu, calling it “fallacious, baseless, and false.”

The message said in part, “The General and other publics may wish to take note and disregard a false publication with the title: “Labour Party May Announce Isaac Balami as Okupe’s Replacement. My attention has been drawn to fallacious and very disturbing news with the caption above making the rounds, especially on social media.

“I wish to hereby address the report with the above heading as completely false and baseless. It is a deliberate falsehood against my person and office in the present political dispensation, calculated to serve the selfish and dastardly intentions of certain remote persons aiming to distract and derail the cohesion responsible for the unending successes of the Labour Party’s campaigns across Nigeria.

“This allegation, a false representation of my personality, is spurious and malicious. A calculated attempt to pitch me and my office against my superiors and my fellow hardworking campaign council members, whom I have always had the utmost regard and love for.

“This news is a piece from mischief makers, who think they can derail our great Labour Party and diminish the influence of the next President of Nigeria, His Excellency Mr Peter Obi, by attacking the unity of purpose of his campaign team working hard to make Nigeria great again.

“I must, therefore and hereby, unequivocally reiterate that I am not interested in the office of the Director General of the Obi/Datti Presidential campaign.

“I am only here to serve only in the role assigned to me by my superiors, of whom our DG, Dr Doyin Okupe, is foremost even as a father and a guiding light: one whose experience has been a light to my feet and a beacon of direction to me.

“This statement must, therefore, lay to rest the fabricated lies and insinuations that have thus fallen short of being weak and untimely: our strong family bond in Labour Party will only grow stronger and more intentional – our focus on victory will never shift!”