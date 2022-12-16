Ekiti governor authorises primary school teachers’ recruitment

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the recruitment of teachers to fill vacancies in the state’s public primary schools.

According to a statement released by Prof. Femi Akinwumi, Executive Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Ado-Ekiti, the approval was given to improve the quality of education at the primary and secondary levels.

In a statement, the administration said it was figuring out how to start the recruitment process and that it would follow all the rules, such as publicising the openings on the state’s website and in credible media.

However, it warned the general public and potential applicants to be on the lookout for fraudulent websites and blogs pretending to be the board’s official recruitment platforms for the 2022 and 2023 application periods.

“Ekiti SUBEB will soon recruit suitable teachers for our public primary schools. Procedures for recruitment are already being put in place. As soon as this is completed, we will formally inform the public through the Ekiti State Website (www.ekitistate.gov.ng) and reputable media outlets.

“Applicants should, however, beware of internet recruitment fraudsters, who may try to paint their websites and blogs as recruitment platforms for the board’s recruitment. Application forms for the exercise will never be downloaded on social media,” the statement said.