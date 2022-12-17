Hakeem Baba-Ahmed: What will sway me to back Peter Obi

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the National Director of Publicity and Advocacy for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has declared that he will vote for the Obi/Datti ticket in the 2023 presidential election if they are the best candidates.

Dr Hakeem announced an appearance on Politics Today on Channels TV.

Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Hakeem’s younger brother, is running for Vice President of the Labour Party.

“I can only root for Obi and my younger brother Datti if they are the best candidates. You know I’m working on a project with Northern Elders Forum, which gives all the candidates a level playing ground,” he remarked.

He also said that many Nigerians might be denied their right to vote due to security concerns, either because they cannot travel freely or because INEC cannot deploy for election purposes.

He continued, “There is a huge problem that must be tackled decisively. If you look at the South East, IPOB, unknown gunmen, whatever are targeting people and moving freely. People are being prevented from voting because some are burning INEC facilities.”