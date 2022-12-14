Imo APC raises alarm over attacks on members

Imo State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a warning after 50 of its members were killed in politically motivated attacks in the state.

They said this while still condemning Monday’s attack on the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement, Cajethan Duke, publicity secretary for the Imo APC, said that the arsonists who attacked INEC had marked their members as targets, citing the attacks on a Commissioner and Prince Iheme as examples.

He stated, “In a viral video of the incident, the assailants were seen declaring APC as their main target while setting the victim’s vehicle ablaze. No wonder, therefore, no other political party in Imo but APC has lost more than 50 officers and several others injured by this sponsored political assault.”

The party condemned “the mindless, unconscionable, and despicable attacks on sensitive government facilities and institutions, as well as the killing of party members” in its entirety.

“The renewed unprovoked attacks on INEC facilities and APC members have exposed further the real intention and mission of those behind this unpardonable and atrocious adventure”, the statement added.

On the other hand, the APC attacked the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for showing “sympathy for the attackers” and for failing to praise the police for their brave actions adequately.

It read, “It is regrettable that in the face of these atrocities, the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has continued to demonstrate sympathy and solidarity with the assailants. While patriotic Imolites and Nigerians are full of commendation for the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and the security agencies in the state, the opposition PDP went to town with a sloppy prose called press release to attack the personality of the governor”.

In addition, the APC stated, “Contrary to the position of Imo PDP, every discerning Imo citizen is aware that what is happening in the state today is a direct frustration of the PDP over January 15, 2020, Supreme court judgement. We know that, and it has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that some frustrated political actors in PDP have found cover in the needless, rudderless, uncoordinated and unguided Biafra agitation to mastermind contemptible crime in the bid to undermine the credibility of the APC-led administration in the state”.

The APC urged law enforcement to identify and bring to justice the terror sponsors swiftly. It said, “We, therefore, invite all relevant security agencies in the state to make haste in exposing those behind the spate of insecurity and banditry in Imo State and serial attacks on members of our party. It cannot be a mere coincidence that only members of our party are always victims of insecurity. We won’t give into this never-ending loop! It is unacceptable and unbearable”.

“We had expected Imo PDP, at least for once, to congratulate, if not Governor Hope Uzodimma, the security agencies for their swift and successful response to the unjustifiable attack on Imo INEC headquarters,” the party added.