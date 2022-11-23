Khalifa Sanusi endorses Uba Sani for Kaduna governor

Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, the former Emir of Kano and current Spiritual Leader of the Tijanniyah Sufi Order in Nigeria, has given his support to Senator Uba Sani, the gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state.

At the 1st Annual General Meeting of the Tijanniya Grassroots Mobilisation and Empowerment Initiative of Nigeria (TIGMIEN), one of the leaders of the Tijanniyah in Nigeria, Sheikh Tijani Sani Auwal Inyass, made the announcement.

Sheikh Tijani Auwal was quoted in a statement released by the APC Campaign Council’s Director of Strategic Communication, Malam Ibraheem Musa, on Monday. He said Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II had told them he did not support any particular political party.

According to the statement, the 14th Emir of Kano has urged Tijanniyah members in Kaduna to vote for Senator Uba Sani in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II explained why he issued the order to Sheikh Tijani, according to the Director of Strategic Communication.

In addition, the statement noted that the Sheikh had said that Khalifa Sanusi and Governor Nasir El-Rufai had been friends since they were young and had stuck through good times and bad.

Because of this, “Khalifa will back the party candidate endorsed by Governor El-Rufai,” Malam Ibraheem relaid the words of Sheikh Tijanni Sani Auwal.

“I will not disclose the name until I go to Kano,” he stated in the statement, indicating that the Sheikh had also told him whom Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi had instructed followers of the Tijanniyah sect to support in Kano.

Senator Uba Sani expressed gratitude to TIGMEIN for inviting him to the organization’s annual general meeting (AGM), said he was honoured by Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi’s support, and pledged to form a committee to develop a comprehensive plan to help orphans.

The APC gubernatorial candidate urged voters to consider the candidates’ track records in office carefully.

“Anyone who held a political appointment in the past and didn’t do anything for the people should be rejected at the polls. The electorate should not bank on the campaign promises of the people who held public offices but didn’t empower the people by bringing dividends of democracy to them,” he advised.