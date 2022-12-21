Labour Party: Do not compare Peter Obi with Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu

Kenneth Okonkwo, the presidential campaign council spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP), has declared that Peter Obi, the party’s flagbearer, is incorruptible compared to the other party contenders for president.

Kenneth, who is also an actor in Nollywood, said in an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday that Peter Obi’s antecedents are currently working for him.

He said: “Peter Obi, it is not only that he is not corrupt, he is incorruptible compared to candidates of other parties. Whenever you are talking about corruption, you just have to look down for people who can make honest mistakes just because human beings are not God.

“But when you talk about corruption, the Oba of Benin looked at my principal and said, “your integrity goes before you”.

“My principal is the type that wouldn’t accept a plot of land due to him as a former governor; Peter Obi wouldn’t accept pension due to him.

“You don’t compare my principal with Atiku or Tinubu when you talk of misappropriation.

“You can say some people in Labour Party have made honest mistakes by the court’s judgement but have you ever seen honesty added to those gentlemen?

“Go to the court of public opinion, and you won’t find it.”