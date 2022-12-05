Muhammad Garba: Bola Tinubu will defeat Rabiu Kwankwaso in Kano

Muhammad Garba, the Kano State Commissioner for Information, has projected that All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu will defeat the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s nominee, former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, in the state’s 2023 presidential election.

The commissioner drew parallels between this and the 1993 presidential election in the state, when the late MKO Abiola defeated Kano-born Bashir Tofa, predicting a similar outcome in the 2023 race.

The Kaduna State League of Veteran Journalists, the Arewa House, and the Hamdala Hotel, Kaduna, hosted a media parley with Garba as the keynote speaker, with the theme “Let’s Talk Nigeria.”

“I know the former governor of the state is also going to be on the ballot, but history can repeat itself in Kano,” he remarked. He was referring to the 1993 presidential election in which Ogun native and late SDP candidate Moshood Abiola defeated Kano native and late NRC candidate Bashir Tofa in Kano.

“I am confident that Kano State will produce many votes in 2023. The votes from the Nasarawa Local Government of the state alone are more than the entire votes of the South-Eastern states combined. I am confident we will deliver Kano State to APC.

“The state government will provide an enabling environment for all the candidates, and anything can happen, and all candidates will certainly get their share of votes depending on how the electorates perceived them.”

Regarding safety, the commissioner stated the governor has made the state welcoming to people of various backgrounds, claiming that “Kano State, with the highest population in northern Nigeria, is the most peaceful state.”

He said that “His Excellency” wanted to make Kano “the most peaceful state in the country.”

Former Nigeria Union of Journalists president, Garba, updated the veterans that the 30 new stores begun by the Ganduje administration were nearly finished.

He explained that the project’s goal was to provide working journalists in the state with the financial resources they needed to do their jobs effectively.

While praising the work of the Kaduna Leagues of Veteran Journalists and promising them assistance, the commissioner expressed regret that “it is only in journalism that solidarity and support for the profession are not gotten. It is good to leave a legacy in whatever you do, particularly in human development.”