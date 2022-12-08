MURIC: MURIC condemns INEC meeting in church

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos, Nigeria, has been criticised by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) for holding an election-related meeting in a church in Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement released by its director Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC warned the Electoral Commission against using religious buildings for purposes other than those intended for the congregation’s religious practice.

The statement read: “The Lagos headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled a meeting for tomorrow, Thursday, 8th December 2022. Unfortunately, the organisers have picked Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja, as the venue of the meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje.

“This is very disappointing. How can an electoral body of INEC status pick a religious house of worship as the venue for its meeting? Is the meeting for the Christian wing of INEC or what? Is INEC meeting members of the church? This is balderdash. It is unacceptable.

“The choice of a church as a venue for a meeting of INEC is very insensitive, particularly given the volatile situation we are in today’s Nigeria. It is an open secret that Christian pastors are deeply involved in political campaigns. Many have turned the 2023 election into a straight fight between them and the Muslims.

“INEC Lagos Headquarters has taken a false step. Holding an electoral body’s meeting inside a church is like holding it inside the secretariat of one of the political parties. It erodes confidence. It is wrong, particularly in a situation whereby the church has publicly revealed that it is an interested party in the ongoing electioneering exercises.

“Why pick a church when there are hundreds of neutral places all over Lagos? Is INEC promoting the church’s vested interest in the 2023 election? Is some connivance in the offing? INEC Lagos headquarters must prove to Lagosians that their votes will count.

“We call on Lagosians to watch the activities of INEC from now on because we are still determining if it will be neutral. Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom. We advise INEC Lagos headquarters to steer clear of churches for activities except those meant for church members alone. The same goes for mosques and shrines.

“INEC has no business using places of worship for its activities. It is hoped that the national secretariat of INEC will caution its Lagos headquarters.”