Nigerian government urged to abolish ‘state of origin’

Bishop Sunday Onuoha, founder of Vision Africa and African Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial candidate in Abia State, has urged the federal government to do away with the concept of “State of Origin.”
Onuoha argues that the nation’s problems may be solved through open dialogue.
“There was no need for a civil war,” Onuoha remarked at an Inclusive Youth Dialogue Against Electoral Violence hosted by Global Peace Foundation, Vision Africa, and IDF International.
“No challenge confronting the nation that cannot be resolved. Dialogue, table discussion is key to the settlement of issues.”
Onuoha said that the State of origin should be abolished because there was “no need for the civil war” if dialogue between the parties was applied effectively.
“State of origin should be scrapped. It will help in resolving our differences,” Onuoha added.
Gen. Saleh Maina, rtd., added that the government had established several programmes for young people to participate in rather than engage in vices.
Maina argues that developing a nation requires taking part in productive endeavours.
Maina said he knows that some young people will be used to sow political discord in 2023 and that he organised the debate to urge young people to reject this path.
“You have to create a safe space for a violence-free election. The youth are the leaders of tomorrow. Don’t destroy your future,” Maina cautioned.
Patience Ogolo Dickson, who speaks on behalf of the Advocate for Women with Disabilities Initiative (AWWDI), stated that people with disabilities are disproportionately affected by electoral violence.
She emphasised the need to hold free, fair, and violence-free elections, saying that everyone has the right to vote.
Challom Dung, speaking as a representative of IDF International, emphasised the importance of young people’s participation in the electoral process and urged them to exercise their right to vote.
